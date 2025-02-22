Occupiers attacked car with drone in Kupiansk: two people were injured. PHOTO
An enemy UAV hit a civilian car travelling on a road in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. A man and a woman sustained multiple injuries.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.
As noted, the shelling took place on 22 February at around 09:15 on the outskirts of Kupiansk. The victims, aged 63 and 56, were taken to hospital. The vehicle was destroyed by fire.
An investigative team arrived at the scene.
Criminal proceedings were initiated over the war crime under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that racists attacked Kupiansk with a drone: three policemen were injured.
