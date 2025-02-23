This is our negotiating table - Zelenskyy says Ukraine, Europe, US and Russia should be at talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine, Europe, the United States, and Russia should be at the table to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

He said this at a press conference on February 23, Censor.NET reports.

"It is very important that we all understand that this is not a negotiating table to which Ukraine is invited, it is our table. And this is the main thing. Because there is a war in Ukraine. And we are a part of the continent of Europe, so Europe must be behind it... I think it is fair that Europe should be represented in a broader sense than the EU... For example, the UK is our strong partner. How can we do without it," the Head of State said.

Read more: Peace in Ukraine and security in Europe cannot be imposed, - Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez

He also said that the United States must be at the negotiating table because it is our main donor.

"We want to end the war, and our partners believe that Russia should be there, and Russia will be there... We are considering this negotiating table: Ukraine as part of Europe, Europe, America and Russia. Something like that," Zelenskyy added.