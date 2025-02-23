Trump is not forever, but we need peace for many, many years - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs security guarantees from the United States that should be reflected in the agreement.

He said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"If you believe that an economic agreement is part of security grants, then why shouldn't your guarantees be present where your business interests are present? I have made such a pass towards the United States. We have not yet discussed this with them, nor have we received an answer back.

Therefore, I believe that the example of American companies that have already suffered at one point or another in this war suggests that nothing will stop Putin if he wants to, if he wants to aggress again. And this is not out of respect or disrespect for President Trump.

First of all, he is not here forever, and we need peace for many, many years. And it won't be easier for us because, for example, Trump has squeezed it, pressed it, and, for example, there is no Russian offensive under Trump. Is it easier for us to think about what will happen here in 10 years? We have to think now. Let's make it our problem and end the war and solve all the problems, not leave it for the future," he said.