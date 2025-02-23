ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11672 visitors online
News
1 041 20

I always invite Trump to Ukraine, but so far we have not managed to achieve visit - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Donald Trump to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had repeatedly invited Donald Trump to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this at a press conference.

"Did I invite President Trump? I always invite him in all our contacts. I would really like to see him in Ukraine. Kellogg was here, and the Secretary of the Treasury was here. Of course, many senators and congressmen visit us very often. I would very much like him to come, but so far we have not succeeded," he explained.

It would be better if Trump came to Ukraine, the president believes. Or Zelenskyy will come to Washington.

Read more: Zelenskyy sets goal to end war this year - Sybiha

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6875) Trump (1861)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 