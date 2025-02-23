I always invite Trump to Ukraine, but so far we have not managed to achieve visit - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had repeatedly invited Donald Trump to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this at a press conference.

"Did I invite President Trump? I always invite him in all our contacts. I would really like to see him in Ukraine. Kellogg was here, and the Secretary of the Treasury was here. Of course, many senators and congressmen visit us very often. I would very much like him to come, but so far we have not succeeded," he explained.

It would be better if Trump came to Ukraine, the president believes. Or Zelenskyy will come to Washington.

Read more: Zelenskyy sets goal to end war this year - Sybiha