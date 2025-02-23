It is impossible to end war this week, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that it is impossible to end the war this week, as previously stated by the White House.

He said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"It is impossible to end this war this week with guarantees for Ukraine. At least I don't know how it can be done today without our meetings. As for the deal, there can't be any format where we are indebted for the old one. We are ready to make new investments and be equal partners," he said.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump admits that the war in Ukraine could end this week.

