ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11497 visitors online
News statement of peace
3 287 57

It is impossible to end war this week, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy ruled out the possibility of ending the war this week

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that it is impossible to end the war this week, as previously stated by the White House.

He said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"It is impossible to end this war this week with guarantees for Ukraine. At least I don't know how it can be done today without our meetings. As for the deal, there can't be any format where we are indebted for the old one. We are ready to make new investments and be equal partners," he said.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump admits that the war in Ukraine could end this week.

Read more: On February 24, 13 leaders will come to Ukraine for summit, another 24 will join online, - Zelenskyy

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6875) USA (5763) Trump (1861)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 