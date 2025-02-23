1 794 25
Nothing has been stopped, but nothing new has been announced either, - Zelenskyy on US aid
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has answered whether the United States has stopped helping Ukraine.
He said this at a press conference on Sunday, February 23, Censor.NET reports.
"There is help now, although more was voted for - 15 billion is still on the way. It is in weapons and technical means. Nothing has been stopped, but nothing new has been announced. And for something new to happen, you need to understand how you will give something new. We are ready to discuss the format, what we will receive and how we will give in this agreement," Zelenskyy said.
