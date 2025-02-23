Last year, 2.2 million FPVs and 100 thousand long-range UAVs were produced. There will be even more, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in 2024 Ukraine produced 2.2 million FPV drones and 100 thousand long-range UAVs.

The head of state said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"Last year we produced 154 artillery systems of domestic production. This is a record because 154 in one year, in our opinion, is more than all NATO countries together produced last year. This is a serious leap. This is something we will try to do more of.

Drones. I said we would make a million drones. We have made FPV 2.2 million. Plus 100 thousand long-haul trucks. We will do more this year. This helps us survive. This is not a substitute for U.S. assistance, but this is not the goal - to replace the assistance of our partners. It is better with help," he said.

