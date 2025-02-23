ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11497 visitors online
News
2 287 37

Last year, 2.2 million FPVs and 100 thousand long-range UAVs were produced. There will be even more, - Zelenskyy

How many drones did Ukraine produce in 2024

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in 2024 Ukraine produced 2.2 million FPV drones and 100 thousand long-range UAVs.

The head of state said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"Last year we produced 154 artillery systems of domestic production. This is a record because 154 in one year, in our opinion, is more than all NATO countries together produced last year. This is a serious leap. This is something we will try to do more of.

Drones. I said we would make a million drones. We have made FPV 2.2 million. Plus 100 thousand long-haul trucks. We will do more this year. This helps us survive. This is not a substitute for U.S. assistance, but this is not the goal - to replace the assistance of our partners. It is better with help," he said.

Read more: Ministry of Defense launches new model for providing Armed Forces with UAVs, in particular, introduces DOT-Chain system in procurement

Author: 

drone (1779) Zelenskyi (6875) drones (2538) fpv-drone (81)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 