Zelenskyy: US considers ceasefire to be end of war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the word of dictator Putin cannot be the basis for security guarantees.

He said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"The United States really wants a ceasefire. I believe that in their space they believe that this is the end of the war. I'm even sure that they believe that this is a really big success, and that Putin will not risk leaving again. We believe that we need security guarantees. Yes, we understand that it is expensive and not easy to agree on a ceasefire. We want to guarantee security for our people," the president explained.

See more: Ruscists again hit Kostiantynivka with aerial bombs: woman was killed, three people were injured. PHOTOS

This is uncertainty, the president said. Because we will have to keep the military at the front in anticipation of a possible new attack.

"And everyone loses from this. We lose, the Americans lose. Is it possible to look like a winner if you have a ceasefire and a year later the war starts. Are you a winner? No. And the Russians will prepare and then there will be a second offensive. This is very dangerous for everyone. Therefore, if we are talking about a particular moment of the end of the hot stage of the war, we must clearly understand how it ends, what security guarantees our partners give us, and we should not expect Russia to give us... we do not need their (Russian - Ed.) security guarantees. We do not believe them, we should not rely on the word of the Russian Federation to accept the model of security guarantees. This is my position. We cannot base security guarantees on Putin's word that he will not come again. We will not do this," Zelenskyy said.