News
Zelenskyy on Ukrainian weapons: "Palianytsia", "Peklo", "Ruta" are coming. Ballistics is being prepared

Zelenskyy announced the preparation of domestic ballistics

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian defense industry is currently preparing ballistic missiles of domestic production.

The head of state said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"Palianytsia is flying, Peklo is flying, Ruta is flying. They have successes, they have military targets. They have hits. I can only thank our defense industry. Our production. These three things are flying. Ballistics is being prepared," he said.

