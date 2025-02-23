Zelenskyy on Ukrainian weapons: "Palianytsia", "Peklo", "Ruta" are coming. Ballistics is being prepared
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian defense industry is currently preparing ballistic missiles of domestic production.
The head of state said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports.
"Palianytsia is flying, Peklo is flying, Ruta is flying. They have successes, they have military targets. They have hits. I can only thank our defense industry. Our production. These three things are flying. Ballistics is being prepared," he said.
