Frozen assets of the Russian Federation are our money. It is ours, not ours and our partners’, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared his readiness to discuss an agreement with the United States in which contributions to the fund are split 50-50.

The head of state said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"I think this is fair. We can continue to invest, of course, money from frozen Russian assets. And this is our money. It is ours. Not with partners. It's purely Ukrainian money," he said.

According to the President, the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets will allow for quick investments in the joint fund.

"And this can really help. Why do I say it can help? Because it can be a quick investment. For example, if we transfer money from the license to the fund today, do you know how much we get? About 60 billion hryvnias, yes. I think it's about $2 billion a year. I mean, now you understand why I couldn't recognize the debt if you borrowed $500 billion and paid back $2 billion a year, right? That's 250 years, just to remember this fund. So, money from frozen assets is fast. We can take, for example, 50 billion, the United States can give us 50 billion in aid, we will fill this fund with 50 billion, there will be 100 billion, we will invest 100 billion in mining and in the development of the Ukrainian economy. This is how I understand it," Zelenskyy explained.