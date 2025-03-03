The United States should be less concerned about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, this opinion was expressed by US President Donald Trump on the social network Truth Social.

He noted that the US has more important issues.

"We should spend less time worrying about Putin. We should spend more time [worrying] about migrant criminal gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people with mental illnesses coming into our country. So that we don't end up like Europe!" the post reads.

As a reminder, the Kremlin welcomed the changes in US foreign policy under President Trump, saying that the American point of view now ‘largely coincides’ with Russia's position on geopolitics.

