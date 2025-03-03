Between 2022 and 2024, law enforcement officers served suspicion notices to 41 MPs - NABU

In the period from 2022 to 2024, law enforcement officers served suspicion notices to 41 current and former MPs.

This was reported by the NABU on its Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"It used to be almost impossible to fight corruption among MPs. Before the NABU and the SAPO were established in 2015, bringing an MP to justice for taking a bribe or illegally acquired wealth was a rare exception. Today, the situation has changed," the NABU said.

As noted, from 2016 to 2024, 68 MPs were notified of suspicion, of which 41 were notified in the period from 2022 to 2024.

Typical crimes involving MPs, according to NABU, include misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office, bribery, abuse of power, declaring false information and illicit enrichment.

