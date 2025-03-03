ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11308 visitors online
News Suspicions of deputies
1 136 18

Between 2022 and 2024, law enforcement officers served suspicion notices to 41 MPs - NABU

In the period from 2022 to 2024, law enforcement officers served suspicion notices to 41 current and former MPs.

This was reported by the NABU on its Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

41 народний депутат отримав підозру в період з 2022 по 2024 рік

"It used to be almost impossible to fight corruption among MPs. Before the NABU and the SAPO were established in 2015, bringing an MP to justice for taking a bribe or illegally acquired wealth was a rare exception. Today, the situation has changed," the NABU said.

As noted, from 2016 to 2024, 68 MPs were notified of suspicion, of which 41 were notified in the period from 2022 to 2024.

Typical crimes involving MPs, according to NABU, include misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office, bribery, abuse of power, declaring false information and illicit enrichment.

See more: Former deputy, who worked for FSB and carried out hostile attacks on Sumy region, was detained - SSU. PHOTO

Author: 

National Anti-Corruption Bureau (561) deputy (201) suspect (129)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 