The Security Service detained a 48-year-old former deputy of the Shostka City Council from the banned Party of Regions in the Sumy region. He spied on the Defence Forces and called on ruscists to bomb the city.

The task of the enemy agent

The investigation established that the agent was covertly tracking the direction of movement of the Armed Forces echelons and recording the locations of Ukrainian troops defending the border of the Sumy region.

To do this, he drove around the area in his car and took relevant photos and videos.

In addition, the traitor tried to find out the information he needed from his acquaintances during "everyday conversations".

He sent the information he received to a staff member of the FSB office in the Bryansk region. His identity and personal data have already been established by the Security Service.

In the agent's "reports", in addition to providing coordinates, the traitor asked the Nazis to strike the city as soon as possible, in particular the buildings of the SCC.

Detention and suspicion of ex-regionalist

SSU officers documented the former MP's crimes and detained him at his place of residence in Shostka.

According to the investigation, the defendant was remotely recruited by the FSB in July this year.

During the searches, a mobile phone with evidence of subversive activity was seized from him.

The SSU investigators served the agent a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

