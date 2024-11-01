RF attacks Sumy region’s border from aircraft at night: fire starts. PHOTOS
Russian invaders attacked the border of Sumy region from the air, causing a fire.
This was reported by the press service of the SES, Censor.NET informs.
"The night before, enemy aircraft attacked one of the border settlements of Sumy district. The attack resulted in a fire in non-residential premises.
The shock wave smashed windows and damaged the facades of civilian houses," the statement said.
