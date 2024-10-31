They were spying on trains with military equipment: SSU detains FSB agent and his accomplice in Bukovyna. PHOTO

An FSB agent and his accomplice were detained in Chernivtsi region who were spying on the Defence Forces and trying to prevent mobilisation.

The detainees were members of the regional branch of the "Narodovladdia" movement. The men covertly recorded the direction of movement of the Armed Forces railway trains and publicly called on conscripts to evade conscription.

"A 41-year-old local resident, formerly a member of the banned Communist Party of Ukraine, came to the attention of the FSB back in 2015. After the full-scale invasion, he was finally recruited and instructed to form his own agent network in Bukovyna. He spread Kremlin narratives, denied the legitimacy of state power in Ukraine and tried to create alternative "local governments".

Also, on the instructions of the curators, the defendant agitated local men of military age to hide from the TCR and spied on the routes of movement of the Armed Forces rolling stock," the statement said.

He involved a 35-year-old local unemployed man, whom he allegedly could "smear" from the draft.

The SSU subsequently detained them. During the searches, mobile phones with evidence of subversive activity were seized from them.

Thus, the FSB agent was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law), and his accomplice was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 (unauthorised dissemination of information on the movement, movement or location of the AFU) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

They are currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

