Kharkiv scientist who helped enemy to improve "Shaheds" is detained, his student fled to Russia and is developing drones - SSU. PHOTO

The SSU CI detained an enemy accomplice in Kharkiv who worked for the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

What is known about the intruder?

According to the SSU, he was a 72-year-old mechanical scientist who, at the request of the ruscists, developed drawings to improve the "Shahed" kamikaze drones. In particular, he was working on upgrading engines and catapult launchers.

According to the investigation, the defendant remotely transferred technological developments to his acquaintance, the CEO of a Russian machine-building plant that produces units for drones.

"Since 2023, this company has been working closely with a Russian company that manufactures Shahed-type attack drones, which the ruscists mark as Geranium-2," the SSU said.

Communications with the Russian side

The Kharkiv resident used e-mail and a popular messenger to communicate with his Russian accomplices. At the same time, he disguised his cooperation with the occupiers under the guise of preparing scientific studies in the field of UAVs.

What did the investigation establish?

According to the investigation, the scientist involved his former student in the project work, who fled from Kharkiv region to Russia at the beginning of the full-scale war.

There, he got a job at the Moscow Technological University, where he develops drones for the Russian armed forces.

Detention of the traitor

SSU CI officers documented the crimes of the Kharkiv scientist and detained him at his place of residence in the regional centre.

During the searches, SSU officers seized computer equipment, a mobile phone and flash drives with evidence of subversive activities in favour of Russia.

The SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state).

The offender is in custody. He faces 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

In addition, it is planned to serve a notice of suspicion in absentia to the suspect's accomplice, a former student of Kharkiv University, who is hiding in Russia.