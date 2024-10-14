He cooperated with enemy: Director of occupation forestry in Balakliia was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison. PHOTOS

A former assistant forester who worked for the enemy during the occupation of Balakliia will spend six and a half years in prison.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press service.

It is noted that the Leninskyi District Court of Kharkiv sentenced to 6 years and 6 months in prison a former forester from the city of Balakliia, who actively cooperated with the invaders during the occupation.

According to the investigation, after the occupation of Balakliia, the man began to cooperate with the enemy. He was appointed to manage the local forestry, which became part of the occupation administration. The traitor helped organise the felling of trees, which was then transferred to the needs of the invaders.

See more: Kherson resident, who helped ruscists to torture Ukrainian patriots during city’s occupation, was detained - SSU. PHOTO

After Balakliia's release, he went into hiding, but the SBI established his whereabouts and detained him.

The court found him guilty of collaborative activity (Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced him to 6.6 years in prison. The court also confiscated his property and deprived him of the right to hold positions related to organisational and administrative functions.









