Official of "Ukrenergo" was detained, who justified enemy strikes and denied statehood of Ukraine - SSU. PHOTO

The SBU documented the subversive activities of an official of Ukrenergo, who justified Russia's armed aggression.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

As noted, the defendant is one of the heads of the security department of the state-owned enterprise, who was responsible for the protection of strategically important facilities of the United Energy System of Ukraine.

Criminal activity of the detainee

According to the case file, the official tried to justify racist war crimes, including air attacks on the civilian infrastructure of our country, in conversations with colleagues and acquaintances.

In addition, according to the investigation, during phone calls to his friends, the defendant "leaked" information about the consequences of drone strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities.

"At the same time, the official praised the Kremlin regime and questioned the existence of the state of Ukraine. Moreover, he personally expressed his desire for the mass murder of Ukrainians," the SBU said.

The SSU cyber specialists documented the criminal actions in stages and detained him at his place of residence in Kyiv.

The SSU-initiated linguistic and linguistic examination confirmed the facts of the official's illegal activities in favour of the aggressor country.

Suspicion of the detainee

Based on the evidence collected, SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants committed by an official).

The offender faces up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime, including the unauthorized dissemination of information constituting a state secret.