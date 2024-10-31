He helped enemy to launch reconnaissance satellites - SSU detains director of RF company in Kharkiv

The Security Service and cyber police detained a Russian accomplice in Kharkiv who worked for the military and space forces of the aggressor country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

The suspect was a 47-year-old Kharkiv resident who works as the CEO of a Russian company that sets up reconnaissance satellites Condor-FKA and Obzor-R.

Ruscists use these space systems to identify current geolocations of the Defense Forces, adjust enemy fire, and conduct reconnaissance.

To calibrate and adjust the Russian satellites, the defendant entered into relevant agreements with the Roscosmos Corporation.

According to the signed document, the defendant ordered to transfer the test site of his own company to the Russian Space Forces.

The contractor signed all the necessary documents via e-mail, and gave instructions to his subordinates in Russia via messenger chats.

What did the investigation find?

The investigation also revealed that before the outbreak of full-scale war, the suspect had been living in Russia for a long time and even became a participant in the Kremlin's program of resettlement to the aggressor country.

Law enforcement documented the subversive activities of the offender and detained him at his place of residence in Kharkiv.

During the searches, the law enforcement seized a Russian passport, computer equipment and mobile phones with evidence of criminal actions.

Also, the offender and his possible accomplices were found to have more than UAH 10 million in the hryvnia equivalent, allegedly received for cooperation with the occupiers.

What is the offender suspected of?

SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The investigation is ongoing to bring to justice all participants involved in assisting the aggressor in the war against Ukraine.