Russia plans to increase production of "Kinzhal" and ballistic missiles for Iskander - DIU

By 2025, the enemy intends to increase the production of Kinzhal air-to-ground ballistic missiles and ballistic missiles for Iskander tactical missile systems.

This was stated by Deputy Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russia has not significantly increased missile production compared to 2024. However, the enemy has begun to produce more X-101 cruise missiles, which are used to strike Ukraine.

Read more: DPRK plans to transfer 148 ballistic missiles to Russia this year - Budanov

"They began to produce more X-101 cruise missiles, but less for the Kalibr system, having assessed where they are more effective. The enemy is also planning to increase the production of Kinzhal and ballistic missiles for Iskander, which are the weapons that have proven to be more effective," Skibitskyi said.

He added that the increase in the production of Russian missiles compared to 2024 is no more than 1.2 times, and in some cases - one and a half times, if we are talking about high-precision missile weapons.

The deputy chief of the Defense Intelligence also noted that Russia has no problems with manning troops and replenishing losses. In January 2025, the Russian Federation fulfilled the recruitment plan by 107%, and in total, in 2025, it is planned to additionally recruit up to 343 thousand contract servicemen.