Zelenskyy on dispute in Oval Office: I understand reason, this situation will pass

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he understands why the Oval Office scandal with US leader Donald Trump occurred. At the same time, he is confident that this situation will pass, as there are "more important things ahead."

The head of state said this to Ukrainian and British journalists, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy was asked how he perceives the scandal with President Donald Trump and Vice President Jay De Vance in the White House.

"I don't want to discuss what happened. I don't think we should continue to build strong relations in this format. I am confident that this situation will pass, there are more important things ahead, and if we all continue to be constructive, I think we will have a positive outcome," he said.

The Ukrainian president emphasized that he himself understands the nature of the situation, but did not provide details.

Zelenskyy added that he wants a constructive dialogue from his allies, particularly the United States, and that they should remember who the aggressor is.

The Trump-Zelenskyy dispute

On Friday, February 28, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy started arguing and switched to higher tones during the meeting in the Oval Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

No agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States is signed in Washington.