Russia has taken full fire control over all logistics from Sumy region to Kursk region – DeepState

Russian occupation forces have taken full fire control over all logistics from the Sumy region to the Kursk region.

This was stated by Deepstate co-founder Roman Pohorilyi on Kyiv 24, Censor.NET reports.

The situation there (in the Kursk region – ed. note) is indeed very difficult because the enemy has focused on restricting our logistics, and it effectively controls all logistics from the Sumy region to the Kursk region. In particular, this includes the road from Yunakivka to Sudzha

The enemy is now concentrating its efforts along the border in the area between Zhuravka and Novenke. Active combat is ongoing there. The defense forces are also working to hold back the enemy to prevent it from consolidating and building up forces. However, it is from this area, which the Russians are gradually attempting to take under control, that they are conducting strikes on logistics," he explained.

According to Pohorilyi, Russian forces are also attempting to infiltrate the village of Novenke.

"Establishing a foothold there is quite difficult due to the challenging terrain. There is no real village—just two houses. The enemy is struggling to secure a position there. Nevertheless, they keep trying to push through and entrench themselves. From this area, they aim to establish fire control over logistics routes and advance toward the Sudzha checkpoint," he concluded.

Earlier, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said that Russian troops continue to storm the Ukrainian border in the Sumy region, but these attempts are not massive.

