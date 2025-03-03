Construction of Nord Stream 2 is not of common interest to EU - European Commission

The Nord Stream 2 project is not an object of common interest of the European Union countries.

This was stated by the European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, Censor.NET reports citing Evropeiska Pravda.

The spokeswoman explained that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline does not diversify sources of gas supplies to the European Union, and if it is built, the EU will only be concerned about its compliance with international law.

"Our position is very, very clear: "Nord Stream 2 is not a project of common interest. It does not diversify energy sources in the EU. And it should also be noted that gas has never been delivered to Europe through this pipeline. What we have said and what our position has been for many years is that this pipeline, if it is built and operated, must operate in accordance with international and European law," Itkonen said.

Earlier it was reported that the US authorities are holding secret talks on the possibility of launching the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to supply gas from Russia to Germany.

