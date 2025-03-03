Finnish President Stubb on Trump-Zelenskyy dispute: We need to shake hands and move on

Amid a quarrel between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Finnish President Alexander Stubb called on everyone to calm down and return to negotiations.

Stubb is convinced that the agreement on rare earth minerals between Ukraine and the United States is very important and can be a "turning point." Therefore, he expressed hope that "we can find a solution" to this agreement.

In addition, in his opinion, "sometimes public diplomacy" does not work, so the Finnish president believes that in such situations "we need to be Finns: take a deep breath, take a cold bath, a sauna, breathe and return to the negotiating table."

The Finnish president was also asked about the statements that Zelenskyy should be the first to restore relations with Trump. He replied that "it takes two to tango".

"You know, sometimes that's what happens in marriage or other kinds of relationships - you go to your corner and sulk. But you have to come out, talk, shake hands, and move on," Stubb said.

The dispute between Trump and Zelenskyy

On Friday, February 28, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy started arguing and switched to higher tones during the meeting in the Oval Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

No agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States is signed in Washington.