Russians attack Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: private houses damaged

On March 3, Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk region came under enemy fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"In the morning, the aggressor attacked the Nikopol district with artillery, kamikaze drones and dropped ammunition from a UAV. Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrove communities were under attack. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," the statement said.

Lysak added that the Russian army hit Mezhova community in Synelnykove district with a UAV. Two private houses were damaged.

"The main thing is that people were not injured," Lysak summarized.