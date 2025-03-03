US ready to work with UK to end war in Ukraine – Rubio

The United States is ready to cooperate with the United Kingdom to achieve peace in Ukraine.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio after a conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Censor.NET reports.

"The United States is ready to negotiate to end the Ukrainian-Russian conflict and will continue to work with the United Kingdom to achieve peace in Ukraine," Rubio said.

The interlocutors also discussed the leaders' summit on Ukraine convened by the United Kingdom on March 2. The Secretary of State thanked the Minister for the UK's role in encouraging Europe to provide for its own defense and promote peace in Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy is not ready to talk about terms of peace agreement. Time is not on his side - Waltz