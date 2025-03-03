Erdogan: Solution to end the war cannot be found without participation of Ukraine and Russia

A solution to end Russia's war against Ukraine cannot be found without Russia or without Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Although we continue to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, we believe that a possible solution cannot be found without Russia or without Ukraine," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a speech at an iftar with ambassadors.

Erdogan added that during the three years of full-scale war in Ukraine, Turkey "sought to find a solution to the Ukrainian crisis without adding fuel to the fire."

Recently, the Turkish Foreign Minister said that the country expects the path to peace in Ukraine to begin with an immediate ceasefire.