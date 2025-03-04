Ending war will require territorial concessions from Ukraine and security guarantees from Russia, - Waltz

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz believes that for the sake of a peace agreement, Russia will "have to agree" to European security guarantees for Ukraine, and Kyiv will have to make "territorial concessions" to Russia.

Trump's adviser stressed that "this war needs to end", but "this will require concessions".

"It's going to require concessions from Russia on security guarantees, it's going to require all parties to come to the table, and we're working very hard to move those negotiations forward," Waltz said.

The Trump adviser said that the deal would likely require Ukraine to "cede some land" to Russia in exchange for security assistance from other countries, primarily European ones.

Asked what concessions Vladimir Putin would have to make, Waltz said that security should be ensured by Ukraine's territorial concessions.

"Well, we can't get any specifics from the Ukrainians, but it's obvious that it will be certain territorial concessions in exchange for security guarantees in the future," he added.

Trump's adviser also noted that the White House "is clear that we do not see Ukraine as a NATO member", as he believes this would "automatically draw US troops in".

