Vance on negotiation process: If Ukraine is ready to join, door is open

US Vice President J.D. Vance said that the best security guarantee for Ukraine is to ensure that the Americans are economically interested in the country's future.

According to Censor.NET, citing CNN, Vance said this in an interview with Fox News.

He also noted that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a realistic proposal and "if Ukraine is ready to join, the door is open".

"Zelenskyy has shown a clear unwillingness to engage in the peace process, which President Trump says is the policy of the American people and their president," Vance explained.

Asked if Zelenskyy could return to the White House if he said he was ready to discuss a peace deal, Vance said that if Zelenskyy "engaged seriously on the details," the US would be ready to talk again.

"I think that if he called and had a serious proposal for how he was going to engage in the process. Look, there are details that really matter that we’re already working on with the Russians. We’ve talked with some of our allies, he needs to engage seriously on the details. If there is a real offer, if Zelenskyy is willing to engage in the process. We are already working with the Russians and allies on the details. If Ukraine is ready to join, the door is open. If you want real security guarantees to make sure that Vladimir Putin never invades Ukraine again, the best way is to ensure that the Americans have an economic interest in Ukraine's future," Vance said."

He added that the Trump administration's position is clear: The US cannot and will not indefinitely finance the war in Ukraine.

"European leaders are actually harming Ukraine. Their people do not want endless funding for the war either. And neither do the Americans. The only interest that the US, Europe, and Ukraine have is to end this war. Zelenskyy is going to Europe, where he will be puffed up as a symbol of freedom and pushed to fight on. But to fight on with what? With whose money, whose ammunition and whose lives?" Vance said.

Vance also said that he was not sure that the Russians were ready to compromise, but it was necessary to check it and "negotiations are the only way to find out".

It should be noted that Vance's statement was made before it became known that the United States had suspended military assistance to Ukraine

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he was the "only president" who had not given up the territory of Ukraine to "Putin's Russia".