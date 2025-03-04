Ukraine produces about third of required amount of weapons - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine has increased the capabilities of the defence industry.

He said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine has built a completely new defence industry, which today has capabilities that have increased 35 times - up to $35 billion. With this money, the Ukrainian defence industry can manufacture and produce our products, which have proven their effectiveness and prove it every day on the battlefield. This is a significant, important achievement.

Over the past two years, the production of artillery has tripled, armoured personnel carriers have increased 5 times, anti-tank weapons have increased 2 times, and ammunition has increased 2.5 times. These are the things that are in production today, every day. The government is coordinating these activities," he said.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine produces about a third of the weapons it needs.

"Our goal is at least 50%," the Prime Minister added.

