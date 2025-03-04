Peace through strength can be achieved by helping Ukraine militarily and financially – Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has supported the proposal of EC President Ursula von der Leyen to mobilize about 800 billion euros in European defense spending.

She announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"To achieve peace through strength, two things are important now: additional assistance - military and financial - for Ukraine, which protects our freedom. And a qualitative leap to strengthen our European defense. Ursula von der Leyen's proposals are an important first step," the minister said.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented five key points of the "Rearm Europe" plan, which will mobilize about 800 billion euros for EU defense spending and support for Ukraine.

