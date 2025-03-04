Ukraine is ready to sign agreement with US on minerals, - Shmyhal

Ukraine is determined to continue cooperation with the United States. We hope that the support of one of the world's greatest leaders will continue.

According to Censor.NET, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this during a press conference.

"We are grateful to the Americans, to the American nation. We are ready to sign the agreement that has been prepared to establish an appropriate investment fund in order to start working with the United States on a completely pragmatic, economic basis. This agreement has been approved by the Ukrainian government. We are ready to start this cooperation at any time," Shmyhal said.

He is convinced that this agreement will be a certain element of Ukraine's economic growth. He added that Ukraine needs and asks for specific security guarantees from the US, Europe and the G7 countries.

"In the public sphere, you hear messages from the US that they are ready to sign this agreement, and from our side, there is an unequivocal message - we are ready to sign this first agreement on the creation of a joint investment fund. (...) This is our common position - the President of Ukraine, the Government of Ukraine, the Parliament of Ukraine - that this agreement should be signed with the US. We are ready, ready to communicate, ready to talk, ready to come and sign. We are now waiting for feedback. We have publicly received this feedback and positive signals, and we are now waiting for specific agreements at the diplomatic level," Shmyhal added.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday, 28 February.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy started arguing and switched to higher tones during their meeting in the Oval Office.

After that, the US media reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was leaving the White House early after meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.