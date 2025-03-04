Ukraine understands Trump’s sincere desire to conclude peace deal, it’s how that matters - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal believes that a peace agreement is not possible without Ukraine's participation.

According to Censor.NET, the head of government said this during a press conference.

"We understand very well the intentions of President Trump to conclude a peace agreement and achieve peace. We believe and know that this is his sincere desire, and we appreciate this desire and are grateful for it. The approach is important, the way is important," Shmyhal explained.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Ukraine should be a participant in the peace process, because it is impossible to achieve peace in the victim country without its participation and without Zelenskyy's participation.

"Today, we have to find a solution in a very calm, diplomatic way, in a very adult way, how to achieve a just and lasting peace and return this peace to the European continent, return security to Ukraine and Europe and once again prove the importance and greatness of the United States as a world leader in terms of maintaining global security," the Prime Minister concluded.