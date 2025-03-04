Suspension of US aid will lead to "more Bakhmuts" - Economist

The US decision to suspend aid to Ukraine will lead to more losses and destruction.

This is stated in the article by The Economist, Censor.NET reports.

One of the interlocutors, close to the military leadership, expressed concern that some types of weapons would be impossible to replace.

The critical elements, the publication writes, are weapons, their repair, air defence missiles, the Starlink system and, perhaps most importantly, intelligence sharing.

"Ukrainian soldiers know what follows when the flow of American weapons dries up. In late 2023, Donald Trump instructed Republicans in Congress to hold up approval of the next package of military aid. The consequent shortage of shells continued for six months," the article states.

Although Ukrainian drones have proven themselves on the battlefield and are sometimes more effective than artillery. However, artillery still has its place, and the dozens of new systems that roll off Ukrainian assembly lines every month will have limited use without shells.

The loss of US Bradley fighting vehicles would be equally damaging, and the end of GPS-guided GMLRS missiles would also give Russia much greater freedom of manoeuvre tens of kilometres behind the front line.

Soldier Nazarii Kishak says a stop order on such weapons would simply result in "more Bakhmuts" and more dead Ukrainians.

"Only America is able to produce high-end weapons like the Patriot missiles that can intercept the Russian hypersonic and ballistic missiles raining down on cities. On paper, the French/Italian SAMP/T system could be a substitute, if it could be produced at scale. In practice, the system is unable to neutralise the fastest missiles, though a more advanced version is expected next year.

Halting supplies of Patriot missiles would see more of Ukraine subjected to the kind of destruction experienced in cities near the front, such as Kharkiv, where it is generally too dangerous to deploy the expensive systems," journalists noted.

Trump suspends aid to Ukraine

As reported, earlier, Trump said that he had not yet discussed options for suspending military aid to Ukraine, as everything ‘will depend on what happens next’.

On the evening of 3 March, the Verkhovna Rada website published an appeal to US President Donald Trump, the Congress and the American people from the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, parliamentary factions and groups.

