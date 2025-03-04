Impact of US aid pause will take some time to be felt in Ukraine but would be severe - CNN

The consequences of the suspension of US military aid will be felt by Ukraine in some time. Perhaps a few days or weeks. However, as soon as the stockpile of weapons and armaments begins to run out, the country will face serious consequences. Even if European partners try to partially compensate for the shortfall.

According to an American official.

"There is a capability gap that Europe cannot fill alone," the official said.

Mark Kancian, Senior Advisor at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, noted that the cessation of aid will be felt within two to four months, as European countries are helping Kyiv to stay in the fight for now.

"The impact is going to be big. I would call it crippling. When your supplies get cut in half, eventually that shows up on the front lines. Their front lines would continue to buckle and eventually they would break and Ukraine would have to accept an adverse — even catastrophic — peace settlement," Kancian said.

He also warned that the Trump administration has more forms of assistance to Ukraine that could be suspended or cancelled altogether, including intelligence sharing and training for Ukrainian forces.

"There may be a way out, but it will be extremely humiliating for Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Kancian said.

As a reminder, Trump ordered the suspension of all US military aid to Ukraine to force Kyiv to demonstrate a "good faith commitment" to peace.

