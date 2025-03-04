ENG
News Trump suspends aid to Ukraine
Suspension of US aid will primarily affect air defence and artillery - media

Trump suspends aid to Ukraine

The US decision to suspend aid to Ukraine will primarily affect the supply of missiles for air defence and ammunition for HIMARS and artillery.

This was reported by journalist Ostap Yarysh on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The United States, at the behest of Donald Trump, is pausing all military assistance to Ukraine. This was confirmed to Voice of America by a senior administration official. It seems that the pause applies to all planned but not yet executed deliveries, including the USAID long-term support programme. If you look at the latest announcements from the Biden administration, it primarily concerns air defence missiles, HIMARS ammunition and artillery," he explained.

The journalist reminded that when Donald Trump had announced the suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine in 2019, it eventually led to the impeachment of him by the Democrats in the House of Representatives.

However, both houses of Congress are now controlled by Republicans.

Трамп призупинив допомогу Україні

As reported, earlier, Trump said that he had not yet discussed options for suspending military aid to Ukraine, as everything ‘will depend on what happens next’.

On the evening of 3 March, the Verkhovna Rada website published an appeal to US President Donald Trump, the Congress and the American people from the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, parliamentary factions and groups.

