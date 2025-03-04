I wanted to "defuse situation little bit" - Vance on his remarks during dispute with Zelenskyy

US Vice President J.D. Vance claims that during a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he allegedly wanted to ‘defuse the situation’.

He said this in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports citing "Hromadske".

The US Vice President called Zelenskyy's clash with Trump a ‘great TV show’. According to him, the US president allegedly tried to be ‘diplomatic’ with his Ukrainian counterpart, but the latter ‘teased’ him.

"Things really went wrong when [...] something in my answer made Zelenskyy angry. So he attacked me, and of course I responded in kind. But what I was trying to do at first was to defuse the situation a little bit," Vance explains.

He also added that his country is ready to resume talks with the Ukrainian president if he ‘gets serious about the details’. The Ukrainian leader, he says, is not ready for a peace deal now, but he will eventually do it because he ‘has to.’

Read more: We want to hear from Zelenskyy that he regrets dispute with Trump - Waltz

"I think that if he calls and offers a serious plan on how he is going to participate in this process, [then we will resume negotiations]," the US Vice President reminded.

The dispute between Trump and Zelenskyy

On Friday, February 28, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy started arguing and switched to higher tones during the meeting in the Oval Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

No agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States is signed in Washington.

US President Donald Trump, following a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting at the White House, said that the latter was not ready for peace and had been ‘disrespectful’.

The international community and US officials reacted to the dispute between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States.

Read more: Zelenskyy is not ready to talk about terms of peace agreement. Time is not on his side - Waltz

On 4 March, it became known that the White House had suspended all military aid to Ukraine.