Starmer had conversation with Trump: Only goal is secure and lasting peace in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump about the situation in Ukraine.

This was reported by Starmer's spokesperson, Censor.NET reports citing Sky News.

According to the spokesman for the head of the British government, Starmer and Trump share a common goal - to ensure a safe and lasting peace.

At the same time, the prime minister's spokesman refused to answer the question of whether the US president had informed the British leader of his plans to suspend military aid to Ukraine.

Read more: Democrats plan to disrupt Trump’s speech in US Congress - Axios

Suspension of US aid

On the morning of March 4, it became known that US President Donald Trump had ordered the suspension of all US military aid to Ukraine in order to force Kyiv to demonstrate a "good faith commitment" to peace.

One U.S. official told CNN that the consequences of the suspension of U.S. military aid will be felt in some time. Perhaps a few days or weeks. However, as soon as the stockpiles of weapons and armaments begin to run out, the country will face serious consequences.

According to journalist Ostap Yarysh, the US decision to suspend aid to Ukraine will primarily affect the supply of missiles to air defense and ammunition for HIMARS and artillery.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tahkna emphasized that the US decision to temporarily suspend military aid to Ukraine means that Europe must help Ukraine more and faster than before to fill this gap.

The Economist article says that the US decision to suspend aid to Ukraine will lead to more casualties and destruction. The critical elements, the newspaper writes, are weapons, their repair, air defense missiles, the Starlink system, and, perhaps most importantly, intelligence sharing.

Chief National Security Advisor to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Marius Česnulevičius, said that Washington's decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine was not a surprise. However, Europe is preparing a response.

Later, The Economist wrote that there is currently no official order from Donald Trump to suspend military aid to Ukraine.