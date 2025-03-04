Best guarantee of security for Ukraine is strong army – German government spokesman Hebestreit

The greatest guarantee of security for Ukraine is its strong army, capable of deterring future Russian attacks, and the West should help strengthen it.

This was stated by the spokesman for the German Federal Government Steffen Hebestreit at a briefing in Berlin, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The greatest security guarantee for Ukraine will be a strong army, a strong military. In English, there is a beautiful word "porcupine", which can be translated into German as "porcupine". This means that Ukraine will become so strong that it will make future attacks by Russia impossible, forcing it to abandon such intentions. This requires two things: a powerful Ukrainian army and modern equipment for it," Hebestreit said.

He emphasized that part of this responsibility lies with the West, as Ukraine cannot finance military spending on its own, which is currently equal to its pre-war state budget.

"We are especially talking about financial issues and the issue of providing weapons. After all, Ukraine currently spends as much on its army as the entire state budget before the war. Therefore, economically, it cannot cope with this on its own," Hebestreit said.

According to him, security guarantees for Ukraine should be organized at the transatlantic level, and the allies should continue to support it.

Hebestreit also referred to the summit on Ukraine held in London, noting that the positions of the allies are still different, but the process of harmonization is ongoing.

