Macron to meet with Orban: they will talk about Russia’s war against Ukraine

On Wednesday, March 5, Prime Minister Viktor Orban will hold talks with the French President in Paris at the invitation of Emmanuel Macron. The talks will take place on the eve of the EU defense summit scheduled for March 6.

This was reported to the Hungarian news agency MTI by the Prime Minister's Communications Department, Telex reports, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the main topic of the talks between Macron and Orban will be the Russian war against Ukraine.

As it is known, the head of the Hungarian government did not attend the summit in London on March 2, where leaders or diplomatic representatives of 18 countries met under the leadership of British Prime Minister and French President Macron to discuss EU security issues.

Orban later said that "London has decided to continue the war in Ukraine."

