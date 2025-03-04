Polish Defense Minister announces suspension of US aid to Ukraine: I hope it won’t last long

Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz hopes for the resumption of military assistance to Ukraine from the United States.

He explained that Poland's strategy is to keep Russia "as far away from here as possible." According to him, this is achieved by supporting Ukraine.

"Poland is carrying out a mission to support Ukraine. We train the military, provide equipment, help with transportation, and will continue to do so because it is in Poland's national interest," Kosiniak-Kamysh said, adding that those who do not understand this are "deeply mistaken and acting against Poland."

According to him, another reason for supporting Ukraine is of a civilizational nature.

"If children are dying, if bombs are falling on nurseries and kindergartens, we are simply obliged to support Ukraine. We will do it," he assured.

The Minister of National Defense also expressed hope that the suspension of US aid to Ukraine is only a temporary phenomenon.

"I hope that the period of evaluation of this assistance will not last too long," Kosiniak-Kamysh said.

He added that Poland, for its part, is taking all steps related to the transportation of American aid to Ukraine.

Suspension of US aid

On the morning of March 4, it became known that US President Donald Trump had ordered the suspension of all US military aid to Ukraine in order to force Kyiv to demonstrate a "good faith commitment" to peace.

One U.S. official told CNN that the consequences of the suspension of U.S. military aid will be felt in some time. Perhaps a few days or weeks. However, as soon as the stockpiles of weapons and armaments begin to run out, the country will face serious consequences.

According to journalist Ostap Yarysh, the US decision to suspend assistance to Ukraine will primarily affect the supply of missiles to air defense and ammunition for HIMARS and artillery.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tahkna emphasized that the US decision to temporarily suspend military aid to Ukraine means that Europe must help Ukraine more and faster than before to fill this gap.

The Economist article says that the US decision to suspend aid to Ukraine will lead to more casualties and destruction. The critical elements, the newspaper writes, are weapons, their repair, air defense missiles, the Starlink system, and, perhaps most importantly, intelligence sharing.

Chief National Security Advisor to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Marius Česnulevičius, said that Washington's decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine was not a surprise. However, Europe is preparing a response.

Later, The Economist wrote that there is currently no official order from Donald Trump to suspend military aid to Ukraine.