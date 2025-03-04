Ukraine has received 90% of aid which Biden announced during his tenure – media

Ukraine has received about 90% of the weapons that former U.S. President Joe Biden announced during his tenure. Kyiv received the weapons from Pentagon warehouses on Biden's personal order under the PDA program.

ABC News writes about this, citing its own sources, Censor.NET reports.

Over the past few months, the Joe Biden administration has announced four aid packages to Ukraine under the Presidential Arms Reduction Program (PDA).

These packages included a total of $3 billion worth of weapons from U.S. warehouses and were to be delivered as soon as possible after the announcements in December and January.

According to the publication, Ukraine received ammunition and anti-tank systems under this program. The remaining 10% of the undelivered aid is armored vehicles and equipment for them, which was planned to be delivered by August 2025.

However, according to the media, a steady flow of weapons from the United States to Ukraine will still be coming at least for the next few years thanks to contracts signed by Kyiv with private American companies for the supply of new types of weapons. Many, if not most, of these contracts have already been paid for.

The Trump administration could still try to disrupt these deliveries by using emergency powers, but there is no indication that it is trying to do so, ABC News adds.

Suspension of US aid

On the morning of March 4, it became known that US President Donald Trump had ordered the suspension of all US military aid to Ukraine in order to force Kyiv to demonstrate a "good faith commitment" to peace.

One U.S. official told CNN that the consequences of the suspension of U.S. military aid will be felt in some time. Perhaps a few days or weeks. However, as soon as the stockpiles of weapons and armaments begin to run out, the country will face serious consequences.

According to journalist Ostap Yarysh, the US decision to suspend assistance to Ukraine will primarily affect the supply of missiles to air defense and ammunition for HIMARS and artillery.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna emphasized that the US decision to temporarily suspend military aid to Ukraine means that Europe must help Ukraine more and faster than before to fill this gap.

The Economist article says that the US decision to suspend aid to Ukraine will lead to more casualties and destruction. The critical elements, the newspaper writes, are weapons, their repair, air defense missiles, the Starlink system, and, perhaps most importantly, intelligence sharing.

Chief National Security Advisor to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Marius Česnulevičius, said that Washington's decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine was not a surprise. However, Europe is preparing a response.

Later, The Economist wrote that there is currently no official order from Donald Trump to suspend military aid to Ukraine.

