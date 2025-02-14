US never wanted us to be in NATO – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the US position on denying Ukraine NATO membership, starting with the Biden administration, is the main obstacle to Ukraine's accession to the Alliance, but believes that the situation may change under Trump.

"To be honest, the United States has never wanted us to be in NATO. They said something, but they did not want to see us in NATO... I have heard (this refusal) many times from the Biden administration, now from Trump," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He recalls that when he first spoke to President Biden, his first question was about Ukraine joining NATO, to which Biden said no.

"When I first spoke to President Biden on the phone, my first question was whether we would be in NATO. He said no. I then replied, "We'll see," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that although there is support for Ukraine's membership in NATO at the level of ordinary citizens and some politicians in the United States, this position remained unchanged at the level of leaders.

Despite this, the President of Ukraine expressed hope for changes in this policy: "This does not mean that we cannot change it. Now Ukraine can strengthen NATO. And I believe that this is in the interests of Ukraine and in the interests of NATO."

