Trump: Representatives of Russia, Ukraine and United States to meet in Munich tomorrow

US President Donald Trump has announced that representatives of Ukraine and Russia will meet at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, 14 February.

He told reporters at the White House on Thursday, 13 February, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

"There will be a meeting in Munich tomorrow (14 February - ed.). Russia will be there with our people. Ukraine is also invited, by the way. I'm not sure who will represent which country. But (it will be - ed.) senior officials from Russia, Ukraine and the United States," Trump said.

He was also asked about the prospect of a visit by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and other Russian representatives to Saudi Arabia, where he had previously offered to meet. The American president replied that "sooner or later" it would take place.

It is worth noting that Russia has not participated in the Munich Security Conference since 2022, and there has been no official announcement of its representatives' participation.

Earlier it was reported that on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on 14 February, US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.