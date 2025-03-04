Zelenskyy on dispute with Trump: It’s shame that it happened. It’s time to do right thing

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the meeting at the White House on February 28 "did not go as planned."

The head of state wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

He thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for the "javelins" provided during his first term.

"Our meeting in Washington, at the White House, on Friday did not go as planned. It is a shame that this happened. It's time to do the right thing. We would like our cooperation and communication to be constructive in the future," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State added that Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement on rare earth resources and security "at any time and in any convenient format."

"We see this agreement as a step towards strengthening security and reliable security guarantees, and I sincerely hope that it will work effectively," the president summarized.

Trump-Zelenskyy dispute

On Friday, February 28, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy started arguing and switched to higher tones during the meeting in the Oval Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

No agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States was signed in Washington.

US President Donald Trump, after a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting at the White House, said that the latter was not ready for peace and "disrespected" him.

The international community and US officials reacted to the dispute between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States.

On March 4, it became known that the White House had suspended all military aid to Ukraine.