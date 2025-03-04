All peace proposals should be acceptable to Ukraine, - Liechtenstein Foreign Minister Hasler

Liechtenstein supports all initiatives that will contribute to a just and lasting peace and are acceptable to Ukraine.

This was stated by Liechtenstein Foreign Minister Dominique Gasler at a joint briefing with her Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Lviv, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We support all initiatives that will put an end to this war and bring a just and lasting peace. Of course, all peace proposals must be acceptable to Ukraine and comply with international law. Our principle is: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," emphasized Hasler.

She noted that Liechtenstein has been providing assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The diplomat recalled the resolution adopted by the parliament on 5-year support for Ukraine, which promotes long-term programs: demining, human rights, improved governance, education and economic recovery through business support.

"Our position is clear and unequivocal: international law and human rights, as well as international humanitarian law, must be respected by all states in the world, so we will continue to support Ukraine with the means we have," she emphasized.

Hasler added that special attention will be paid to prosecuting war crimes.