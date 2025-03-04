Trump seeks collapse of Canada’s economy to make it easier to annex it – Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that by introducing high import duties on Canadian goods, US President Donald Trump is trying to destroy the Canadian economy in order to achieve the country's annexation.

Trudeau said this during a press conference in Ottawa, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET informs.

"The explanation he gives for the introduction of these unjustified duties - fentanyl - is completely false and untrue. Therefore, we have to listen to one statement that he has made repeatedly, that he wants a complete collapse of the Canadian economy, as this will facilitate annexation," the head of the Canadian government said.

Trudeau emphasized that "this will never happen" and Canada "will never become the 51st state."

"I have to admit, I was still hoping that these duties were part of a clever negotiating strategy designed to have consequences without actually being implemented. In recent weeks, Canadian companies have seen fewer orders from U.S. consumers, expansion plans in Canada have been put on hold, and people have invested in the U.S. instead because of the threat of tariffs. But once the tariffs are in place, the real impact of the trade war between our countries will be felt, and it will hurt Americans," Trudeau said.

Read more: Canada will file lawsuit against US in WTO over introduction of tariffs - Trudeau

The politician added that Canada is open to updating the free trade agreement with the United States and Mexico, but "we should not deceive ourselves about what Trump is looking for."

As a reminder, on March 4, US President Donald Trump's new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada came into effect, as well as a doubling of duties on Chinese goods to 20%.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said that his country would appeal to the World Trade Organization over the US tariffs on Canadian goods.

Read more: Trump speaks with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau