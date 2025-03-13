Russia is not interested in temporary truce, long-term peace is needed - Putin’s aide Ushakov. VIDEO

Russia is not interested in a temporary truce in Ukraine. It needs a "long-term peace".

This was stated by Putin's aide Yury Ushakov, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

According to him, the proposed temporary truce in Ukraine is nothing more than a temporary respite for the Ukrainian military.

"Nobody needs steps that imitate peaceful actions in Ukraine," Ushakov said.

The Russian dictator's aide said that Russia allegedly seeks a "long-term peaceful settlement in Ukraine" that would take into account Moscow's interests and concerns.

Ushakov also did not rule out that Putin would "express more specific and substantive assessments of the proposal for a temporary truce" today.

As reported, after the talks in Jeddah, the United States is resuming military assistance, and the possibility of a 30-day ceasefire will be discussed with Russia. Zelenskyy later clarified that Ukraine was ready for a complete ceasefire if the "Ruskies" were ready.

