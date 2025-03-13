Russia has set out its maximalist demands for peaceful resolution to war in Ukraine - WP

The Washington Post has obtained access to a document prepared by a Moscow think tank closely linked to the FSB, which contains Russia's demands for an end to the war in Ukraine.

This was stated in the publication on March 12, Censor.NET informs.

The document, written in February 2023, reveals the Kremlin's maximalist positions, which not only reject previous peace initiatives but also define new tough conditions for ending the conflict.

One of the main demands in the document is that a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine cannot take place before 2026. Russia rejects the possibility of peace agreements that would provide for the return of the captured territories to Ukraine. In the absence of official recognition of Russian sovereignty over them, the probability of a renewal of the conflict in the medium term remains high. This calls into question the possibility of a final peaceful settlement without the implementation of these demands.

The document also contains proposals to strengthen Russia's negotiating position. In particular, Russia plans to increase tensions between the United States, China, and the European Union to use this to its advantage. It is noted that Russia may offer the United States access to its minerals, in particular in the occupied Ukrainian territories, which looks like an attempt to destroy the proposed agreement between Ukraine and the United States on the development of natural resources.

The document also suggests that Russia normalizes relations with the United States through the restoration of diplomatic relations, in particular, by appointing a new ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev. In addition, it is indicated that Russia will agree not to deploy its medium-range ballistic missiles, "Oreshnik" in Belarus, in exchange for the fact that the United States will not deploy new missile systems in Europe.

Read more: Russia presents US with list of demands for agreement to end war against Ukraine - Reuters

Regarding the issue of arms supplies, the document contains a demand for the United States to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, in exchange for which Russia undertakes to stop supplying weapons to its allies in countries considered "unfriendly". However, it is noted that the implementation of this demand is difficult.

The document rejects peace initiatives aimed at territorial concessions by Ukraine, including the renunciation of captured territories in favor of Russia. It also categorically rejects holding elections in Ukraine in which pro-Russian parties would participate and calls for the "dismantling" of the current Kiev regime.

It is noted that the presence of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine is also considered unnecessary since, in Russia's opinion, these forces would be under "serious Western influence." The preservation of a large Ukrainian army and constant support for its equipment by the United States are unacceptable to the Kremlin.

The document also calls for the further fragmentation of Ukraine, proposing the creation of a buffer zone in the northeast of the country on the border with the Bryansk and Belgorod regions of Russia, as well as a demilitarized zone south of Crimea, which would affect the Odesa region.

Watch more: Russia is not interested in temporary truce, long-term peace is needed - Putin’s aide Ushakov