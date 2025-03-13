Ukraine received about $1.7bn from frozen Russian assets - Shmyhal

Ukraine has received 2.5 billion Canadian dollars (about 1.7 billion US dollars) as part of the G7 ERA initiative.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to a post of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in telegram.

These funds, secured by the proceeds from frozen Russian assets, will be used for the priority needs of the state budget," Shmyhal wrote.

According to Shmyhal, this is the first tranche from Canada, which has allocated a total of C$5 billion for Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration, which provides Ukraine with financial resources from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

Read more: EU Council to consider issue of frozen Russian assets on March 12

"I thank Canada and all G7 partners for creating a mechanism that makes Russia financially responsible for its aggression," the Prime Minister added.